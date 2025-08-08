Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,324,600 shares, agrowthof66.5% from the June 30th total of 3,198,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53,246.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53,246.0 days.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

BMDPF stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.