Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,196,500 shares, anincreaseof64.4% from the June 30th total of 1,336,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 366.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 366.1 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 6.3%
Shares of BKRIF opened at C$14.51 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of C$8.55 and a 12-month high of C$14.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.43.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.