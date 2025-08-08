Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,196,500 shares, anincreaseof64.4% from the June 30th total of 1,336,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 366.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 366.1 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of BKRIF opened at C$14.51 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of C$8.55 and a 12-month high of C$14.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.43.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

