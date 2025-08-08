Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) vs. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of South Carolina and Ameris Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus price target of $72.1429, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $21.16 million 4.02 $6.75 million $1.33 11.81 Ameris Bancorp $1.14 billion 3.99 $358.68 million $5.68 11.63

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Ameris Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank of South Carolina pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 23.42% 13.59% 1.14% Ameris Bancorp 21.46% 9.57% 1.32%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Bank of South Carolina on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans, equipment finance loans, and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

