Bank Stocks Worth Watching – August 5th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Walt Disney, SoFi Technologies, Citigroup, and Mastercard are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares issued by publicly traded banking institutions, representing an ownership stake in those firms. Their performance typically reflects banks’ profitability, interest-rate environments, loan quality, and broader economic conditions. Investors often use bank stocks to gain exposure to the financial sector’s earnings and risk dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,601,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,840,504. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.11 and a 200-day moving average of $510.97. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $574.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,262. The company has a market cap of $805.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.70 and a 200-day moving average of $261.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $194.00 and a 1-year high of $301.29.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,953,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,772,992. The company has a market cap of $336.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,173,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,701,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. The company has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. 28,041,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,602,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.03. 5,293,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,848,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $96.90.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.17. 839,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $564.69 and its 200 day moving average is $552.46. The stock has a market cap of $518.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $442.11 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

