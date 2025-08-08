Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DV. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.41.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.14 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 152,472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 22.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.