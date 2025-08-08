Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, Director Patrick J. Moore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,500. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,460. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Energizer by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

