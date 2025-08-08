Barclays Lowers Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $21.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.22. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.04. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 661.31%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $991,667.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,073,665 shares in the company, valued at $42,510,132.50. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,628 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7,080.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

