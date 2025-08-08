Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 298.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 55.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE B opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. Wall Street Zen raised Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

