BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of BESIY opened at $140.23 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.73.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.33 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.