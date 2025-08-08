Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.22. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 661.31%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $991,667.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,510,132.50. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,624 shares of company stock worth $1,015,628. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

