BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

BRBR opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.29 per share, for a total transaction of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,282.75. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Conway purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $98,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,685 shares in the company, valued at $243,400.85. This trade represents a 67.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $836,224. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

