Best Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 5th

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, IREN, and Cleanspark are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or asset holdings are directly tied to Bitcoin—this includes firms engaged in mining operations, providing blockchain infrastructure, or holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem without owning the digital token itself. Examples include mining companies like Marathon Digital and firms such as MicroStrategy that maintain substantial Bitcoin reserves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. 16,356,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,539,258. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 6.24. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,049,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,471,398. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 4.61. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,411,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,275,167. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 6.60. Core Scientific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 4,375,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,588,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. IREN has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of Cleanspark stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 6,528,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,461,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Cleanspark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

