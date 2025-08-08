Best Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 6th

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, Energy Transfer, BP, Linde, Bloom Energy, and Cummins are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, production and distribution of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. They include firms that produce green or blue hydrogen, manufacture fuel cells and electrolyzers, or build related infrastructure such as storage and transport systems. Investors in hydrogen stocks aim to capitalize on the growing demand for low-carbon energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.83. 5,581,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,801,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.07. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NuScale Power stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.55. 7,233,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,508,663. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

NYSE ET traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 15,165,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,543,709. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. 6,957,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,359,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. BP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.07. 485,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.23. The firm has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linde has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of BE stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,255. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.24 and a beta of 3.28.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of CMI traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.44. 544,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,412. Cummins has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.08. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

