Best Mid Cap Stocks To Research – August 6th

AltC Acquisition, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Upstart, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Zeta Global, Avidity Biosciences, and Lantheus are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with market capitalizations typically in the range of about $2 billion to $10 billion, placing them between small-cap and large-cap firms. They often combine the growth potential of smaller companies with greater stability than small-caps, making them a middle-of-the-road option for many investors. Mid-cap companies tend to have established business models yet still offer room for significant expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $7.68 on Wednesday, reaching $84.09. 23,516,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. 99,254,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,372,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $57.80.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $14.67 on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. 19,700,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $96.43.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,423,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,489,859. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Zeta Global (ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,966,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Avidity Biosciences (RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

NASDAQ RNA traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,351,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,982. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

Lantheus (LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $21.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,557,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,135. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.14. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

