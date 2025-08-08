Best Waste Management Stocks To Watch Today – August 6th

Get alerts:

Rockwell Automation, Halliburton, Fluor, Waste Management, and Tetra Tech are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that collect, transport, recycle, process, and dispose of residential, commercial, and industrial waste. They give investors exposure to an essential, regulation-driven industry with generally stable, recurring revenues backed by environmental and sustainability mandates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $19.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.55. 2,165,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,729. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $360.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.88 and its 200-day moving average is $293.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 11,792,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,934,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

NYSE FLR traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,424. Fluor has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.65. 542,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,341. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49.

