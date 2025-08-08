Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.8586.

A number of research firms have commented on BCAX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bicara Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 85,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX opened at $10.20 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

