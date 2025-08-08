BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 286,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $1,131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

