Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.14.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 90.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 165,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 78,579 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

