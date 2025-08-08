Bradley Leonard Ormsby Buys 4 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,188 ($83.22) per share, with a total value of £247.52 ($332.87).

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Judges Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

JDG opened at GBX 6,040 ($81.23) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,870.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,500.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The company has a market cap of £396.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,900 ($79.34) and a 52 week high of £112.25 ($150.95).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Judges Scientific from £106 ($142.55) to GBX 7,900 ($106.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.