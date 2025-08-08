Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) vs. Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Brambles has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Amcor pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Amcor has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Amcor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $6.55 billion 3.17 $779.90 million N/A N/A Amcor $13.64 billion 1.02 $730.00 million $0.56 17.21

This table compares Brambles and Amcor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brambles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amcor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Amcor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Amcor 5.99% 26.49% 6.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brambles and Amcor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amcor 0 2 8 0 2.80

Amcor has a consensus target price of $11.5143, indicating a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Amcor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Brambles.

Summary

Amcor beats Brambles on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for various beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

