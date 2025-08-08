Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Cut to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 902,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,101,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 215,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

