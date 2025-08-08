British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.5%

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

BTI stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 599.0%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.