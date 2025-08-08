Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

BR opened at $266.09 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $206.29 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,048 shares of company stock worth $4,101,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

