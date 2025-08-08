Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT at $4.17

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.1667.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,324,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 50.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 729,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 25.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,334,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 274,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Alector by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,066,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Alector has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Alector had a negative return on equity of 100.58% and a negative net margin of 139.74%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

