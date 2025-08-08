Brokerages Set BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT at $112.58

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.5833.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $23,516,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $21,740,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,129,000 after buying an additional 184,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,526,000 after buying an additional 98,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,281,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.27. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.88.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.21. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

