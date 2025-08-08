Brokerages Set BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT at $112.58

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.5833.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOK Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial
BOK Financial Stock Performance
BOK Financial stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.27. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.88.
BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.21. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BOK Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.
About BOK Financial
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BOK Financial
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.