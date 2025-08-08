Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) PT at C$40.59

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC raised shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$39.22 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$22.28 and a 12-month high of C$41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.87.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

