Brokerages Set Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Target Price at $14.00

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $5,476,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 235.20%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

