Brokerages Set NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $623,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 9.1% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 26.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMR opened at $44.79 on Friday. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.06.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 273.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

