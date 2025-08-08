Brokers Offer Predictions for Arcellx FY2025 Earnings

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Arcellx in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt anticipates that the company will earn ($2.98) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcellx’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 211.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%.
Arcellx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.28. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $107.37.
Institutional Trading of Arcellx
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arcellx by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx
In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).
