Brokers Set Expectations for News’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of News in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for News’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for News’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.
News Stock Down 1.6%
NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $28.97 on Thursday. News has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.
Institutional Trading of News
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of News by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,941,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,215 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,213,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of News by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 26,617,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of News by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 8,962,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
News Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
