Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.17 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

