BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,400 shares, anincreaseof63.8% from the June 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BSRTF stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.0467 dividend.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

