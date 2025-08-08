Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Evercore ISI

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Camtek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $105.00 price objective on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 price target on shares of Camtek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.10.

Camtek Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. Camtek has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.57 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

