Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 target price on shares of Camtek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Camtek from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $105.00 price target on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.10.

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. Camtek has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.57 million. Camtek had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Camtek by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 9.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek



Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

