Canadian Stocks To Research – August 5th

Molson Coors Beverage, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Diageo, CSX, Celsius, Cenovus Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges, most notably the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). They represent proportional ownership in publicly traded Canadian businesses across sectors such as energy, financial services, materials and technology. Investors in Canadian stocks can earn returns through dividend payments and potential capital appreciation as share prices rise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,492. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.07. 1,454,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,420. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,188. Diageo has a twelve month low of $96.45 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.53.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,993,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. 4,865,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,932,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 1,737,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,182. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

