Cantor Fitzgerald Expects Lower Earnings for MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for MercadoLibre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $42.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $44.67. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $43.96 per share.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,334.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,441.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,238.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MercadoLibre
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.