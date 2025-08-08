Cantor Fitzgerald Expects Lower Earnings for MercadoLibre

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for MercadoLibre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $42.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $44.67. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $43.96 per share.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,795.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,334.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,441.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,238.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

