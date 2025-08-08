Cantor Fitzgerald Lifts Earnings Estimates for Ardelyx

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 1,342.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mike Kelliher sold 14,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $59,249.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 282,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,204.64. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 7,218 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $29,449.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 416,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,643.12. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 500,000 shares of company stock worth $1,793,000 and have sold 83,477 shares worth $340,586. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

