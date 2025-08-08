CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after buying an additional 5,122,850 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,084,000 after acquiring an additional 119,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

View Our Latest Report on CarMax

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.