Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

RNAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6%

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.44. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 85,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

