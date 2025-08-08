Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,932,000 after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,017,000 after buying an additional 278,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after buying an additional 481,912 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 807,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Carvana by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,326,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.55, for a total transaction of $3,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,300,620.25. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $3,521,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 571,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,215,452.80. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,813,047 shares of company stock worth $968,081,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $357.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.00. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.65.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

