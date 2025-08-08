Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Head to Head Contrast

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Technology Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $199.19 million 2.77 $19.17 million $1.86 22.19 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cass Information Systems and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cass Information Systems presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Cass Information Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 13.22% 9.02% 0.91% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

