Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $460.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.00.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.5%

Caterpillar stock opened at $417.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.63. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $441.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

