CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 364.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 216,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,701,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Corporation has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $231.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

