Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 7,965 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

