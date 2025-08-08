Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 16.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 16.7% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $6,483,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.19.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $183.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.73 and its 200-day moving average is $191.43. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

