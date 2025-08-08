Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.1818.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.8% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

