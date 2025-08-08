Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.1818.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Downs
Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
Shares of CHDN opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Downs
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.