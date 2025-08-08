Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CINF. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.7%

CINF opened at $151.47 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

