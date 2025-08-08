CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 141.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CION Investment by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CION Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION Investment stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.60 million, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.11. CION Investment Corporation has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.34 million. CION Investment had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. On average, analysts forecast that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

