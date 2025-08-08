Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. DA Davidson set a $26.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CIVB opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $299.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darci L. Congrove purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,562.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $26,562.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan E. Weaks purchased 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,283 shares in the company, valued at $164,666.04. This represents a 31.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $298,003. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4,003.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

