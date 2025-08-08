CNB Bank Has $11.73 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.9% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 885.3% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 6,306 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS increased its position in Microsoft by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 45,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8%

Microsoft stock opened at $520.84 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.86.

View Our Latest Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $24,921,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.